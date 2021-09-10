Live theatre returns to Worthing Theatres

Lord Chatterley - Lawrence Russell (Photo - Thomas Christian)

Spokeswoman Kathryn Follis said: “Worthing Theatres and Museum have a packed live theatre programme this autumn. From laughter-filled parodies to emotionally uplifting drama and madcap immersive comedy, there is something for everyone.

“The season kicks off with laughter-filled parody Not: Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Sept 17). Think The Naked Gun and Airplane! mixed with a steamy costume drama. Lady Chatterley welcomes home her husband Clifford from a war that has left the world in tatters. Despite her husband’s impotence, a subject that all struggle to avoid, Constance entertains the idea that one day they could have a child. However, as the couple grow apart Constance falls into a passionate, sexual and curiously experimental affair with estate gamekeeper: Mellors.

“Expect long contemplative looks into the middle distance, moments of touching drama, plenty of farce and a gentle stroke of innuendo in this Mel Brooks-style parody”.

Theatre Re return to Worthing with their new production Birth (Oct 8-9). The piece explores the bond between three generations of women, their shared loss and the strength they discover in each other. Emily is eight months pregnant when she reads her grandmother’s journal. As she delves into her family history her sense of reality shifts, unveiling a legacy of unspoken tragedies and unconditional love.

“Powerful, poignant and uplifting this stunning visual theatre show explores universal human experiences, highlighting the moments every family experiences from the everyday to the extraordinary.”

Adrian Lukis, who starred in the renowned BBC TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, reprises his role as Mr Wickham in The Original Theatre Company’s Being Mr Wickham (Oct 21-22): “Pride and Prejudice’s most roguish gentleman, George Wickham, sets the record straight on the eve of his 60th birthday. Lifting the sheets on exactly what happened 30 years on from where we left him and sharing his take on some very famous literary events including What really happened with Darcy…? What happened at Waterloo? Not to mention Byron…

“The theatre programme continues in the Pavilion Atrium with Red Fox Theatre’s Catch of the Day (Oct 30) a madcap mix of comedy, immersive theatre, music and improv, a great night out for friends and family. The cast bring the unbelievable true story of an ordinary Irish skipper and his unusual catch to life in this riotous romp of a play. Following an award-nominated run at Edinburgh Fringe (shortlisted for Best Musical), critically acclaimed, sell-out shows in London and Oxford, and fresh from its home-coming Irish tour, Catch of the Day visits Worthing for the first time.