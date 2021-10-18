Peter James to model for The Worthing Portrait Artist of the Year Competition

Peter James

A spokesman said: “Now in its third year, the event has once again been organised by The Venue curator and owner of Blueview Art Studio Cathy Verney.

“This year’s special guest celebrity sitter is one of the world’s most successful authors,delivering best-sellers time and time again, the amazing Peter James. His books have opened up a whole new audience with the television adaption of his Roy Grace novels starring John Simm. The new series is currently filming in Brighton and Burgess Hill.

“Peter will be joined by fellow sitters, local best-selling author Shani Struthers and artist Billy ‘The Brush’ Mumford, the most prolific art forger.

“The standard of this year’s qualifying entries were once again extremely high and some tough decisions were made in selecting this year’s finalists. The nine chosen artists taking part in this year’s competition are Jake Fern, Russ Iden, Tony King, Carole Morris, David Pople, Sara Reeve, Vanessa Reynolds, Dominic Simpson and Richard Smith.

“All will be painting live to produce a finished portrait of their celebrity in just four hours and win the prestigious award of Worthing Portrait Artist of the Year 2021. To do this they need to impress the three judges who this year are David Henty, head judge, Alison Lapper, one of the country’s leading artists, and Mike La-traille, local photographer and art gallery owner.

“A limited number of tickets are now on sale for a unique opportunity to be part of the night and experience first hand these amazing artists at work.

“Doors open at 4.30pm and the painting will begin at 5pm. The Venue bar and hot food will be available. The evening will wind down with a grand raffle and a chance to win exclusive prizes including signed books from Peter and Shani, paintings from David and Billy, and lots more, and conclude with the awards ceremony and presentation at 10.45pm Tickets are available from www.seetickets.com priced £10 plus booking fee. Tickets include a glass of Prosecco on arrival and a ticket for the exclusive raffle.

“The Venue will host a pre-event exhibition showing the nine finalists entries on display in their large meeting room, entry via Richmond Road.