Felpham Art Group looking for new members

Eric Bobby

Spokesman John King said: “The chairman Terry Collins reflected on its first year following the easing of the Covid lockdown recalling the time when on the 14th March 2020 he thanked our visiting artist.

“Little did he know that would be the last meeting that the group would hold until 24th July 2021

“During the lockdown, Terry remained in the driving seat and worked relentlessly organizing online tutorials and 'Zoom' workshops, also checking the wellbeing of members and encouraging the small splinter groups that formed to support and encourage each other thus avoiding those who would be isolated from being succumbed by depression, he also acknowledged how members would make contact with, and look out for each other

“The AGM got off to a good start but sadly with the absence of their President, Lady Caroline Marshall who currently is convalescing after surgery. The chairman and the group all wished her a speedy recovery.

“The chairman then introduced the new members of the committee and thanked them for their individual efforts helping and maintaining the smooth running of the group, then followed a video presentation of the financial situation and its aspirations for 2022, this was followed by the announcement that their website 'https://www.felphamartgroup.com/' has been re-launched plus the newly created own Facebook group where members can show their painting and comment on and discuss their art.

“This was followed by a short video presentation of the Facebook group activity and then another chance to see on screen the winning and runner-up paintings from their major summer Art exhibition in Arundel.

“In the unfortunate absence of the group’s president, honorary member Christine Shelly presented the trophies and certificates to the winners of the summer exhibition which was judged by well known professional artist Sharon Hurst.

“Eric Bobby had a triple whammy winning the exhibition visitors prize plus the first prize for his superb painting 'The Watercress Line' depicting a 9f class steam engine of yesteryear plus the first prize for his painting. 'A bird of prey', depicting a Peregrine Falcon.

“The formal meeting ended with a standing ovation by the group following the vote of thanks in appreciation offered by Roger Billington on behalf of the group to the chairman for the way that he kept the group active and together throughout the recent difficult years.

“This was followed by refreshments and a sale of art books and materials donated by past and present members.

“If you are interested in making pictures, there is nothing better than being part of an active group that share their interest.

“The Felpham Art group is a group that enjoys meeting twice each month to see a demonstration or workshop by professional artists in all media and subjects such as portraiture, landscape, life, and so on, also time to catch up with friends over a cuppa, whilst discussing their latest project, our members comprise of beginners to well-established artists.

“Not sure about joining? Then why not "try before you buy" and be our guest at the next art demonstration, you can find us on Facebook or contact our membership secretary Annette Stratford. 01903 7716899.

“It is on December 11 and will be a watercolour demonstration given by Sharon Hurst. You would be very welcome and I am sure that you will agree that if you decide to join the group you may find that it could be a life-changing experience.