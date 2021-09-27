Artist Jeanette Sutton exhibiting in Chichester
Midhurst Town Council vice chairman Jeanette Sutton is currently exhibiting at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery.
“I haven't had an exhibition for a long time and especially not just on my own. It's on until October 3.
“I have lived in Midhurst for 30 years. I was head of art at Midhurst Grammar School and Midhurst Rother College and also taught art at Chichester Free School.
“My current exhibition is a culmination of work based on under the sea. I started doing images based on coral and plankton, the amazing shapes and diverse creatures from the underwater world. I developed these into my own imaginary seascapes with strange and wonderful life in a vivid space full of colour and shapes.
“The work starts on canvas or board or paper with inks, either Bombay inks or sometimes alcohol inks and then I use acrylic to get the top layer, mostly using acrylic pens as there is much detail in the complex images.”