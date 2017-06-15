The Life of Christ re-enacted

Wintershall Players bring The Life of Christ to The Wintershall Estate, Guildford from Tuesday to Saturday, June 20-24.

Spokeswoman Katherine Camps Kilgour said: “The Wintershall Players have become renowned for their epic re-enactments of what is, indeed, the greatest story of all time. Every year on Good Friday The Passion of Jesus is performed to over 20,000 people in Trafalgar Square and every summer The Life of Christ is presented at the Hutley family’s beautiful farm, the Wintershall Estate, an area of extraordinary natural beauty which sits within the rolling landscape of the Surrey Hills.

“From 10am to 3.30pm, this open-air epic promenade performance, in three acts, will take the audience back in time to the Palestine of Jesus’ day. James Burke-Dunsmore leads a cast of more than a hundred dedicated volunteers, dressed in full costume, in this moving and authentic re-enactment of the remarkable events of Jesus’ life. A hauntingly beautiful soundtrack and a full complement of sheep, horses, and of course, a donkey make this one of the most moving and evocative live events of the summer.

“Perfect for schools, families, faith groups or theatre lovers, The Life of Christ is unforgettable.

“Wintershall, in the heart of the Surrey countryside, is a privately owned farm and park land. Peter and Ann Hutley have lived here for nearly 50 years and under their stewardship, the estate has expanded into a haven for wildlife, mature woodland and farmland. It is also the home of the theatrical productions of The Acts of the Apostles and The Wintershall Nativity plays.

“The Life of Christ was originally written and adapted from the bible by Peter to mark the Millennium. Staged as a one-off production in 1999, it was so popular it has been performed almost every year in the 18 years since. The Life of Christ is directed by the West End theatre producer and director Ashley Herman. There will be free parking nearby for coaches, minibuses and individuals.”

Venue: Wintershall Estate, Bramley, Guildford, Surrey GU5 0LR

Dates: Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 June, 10am – 3.30pm

Tickets: Adults £20, children £9.50 (3 – 18) (tickets to be bought in advance)

Concessions £18 (over 65), Family (2 Adults & 2 Children) £50, Student £12 (19 – 25)

Bookings: www.wintershall-estate.com



Groups: For groups of 10+ call 01793 418299

For every tenth child booked, receive one free adult ticket. A child ticket is based on persons 3yrs - 16yrs.

Parking: Free car and coach parking

Food: Light refreshments available to purchase or bring a picnic lunch. Grounds will be open 90 minutes before start of performance

Seating: Bring a fold up chair or rug. No seating provided.

Camping: Camping is available on request for Friday 23 June. Adult camping ticket £15 per person, child camping ticket £8 per person (Age 3-18).

Phone Wintershall Ticket Helpline 01793 418299 for further information

