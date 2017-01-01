Bognor Regis Observer

A259 closed due to gas leak

News
Derrick Thompson, owner of Demuz Art, and his mannequin Shela Louise. Picture: Derek Martin

COUNTY NEWS: ‘Perfect girlfriend’ mannequin scares burglars

Crime
Emma Coates, 47, from Selsey, appearing at Southwark Crown Court. Picture Central News

Pair face jail over £1m Selsey solicitors fraud

Crime
Sunny
7c
-1c

HM Courts Service: Results list for January 3 to 6, 2017

Crime

The Flying Scotsman comes to Sussex

News

Selsey Lifeboats answer early morning call from stricken tug boat

News

COUNTY NEWS: Teenager sentenced for selling thousands of fake Bestival tickets

Crime
Katy Bourne, Sussex Police crime and commissioner

Katy Bourne welcomes £5 police council tax rise

Crime 8
Travel news

TRAVEL NEWS: Buses replace trains in some areas

News
Hat-trick hero Elijah Adebayo / Picture by Tim Hale

Adebayo treble fires Rocks to five-goal win

Local
Football

Football fixtures hit by the frost

Sport
Carl, Mark and Jamie Thompson

Lavant leave Chilt to wilt... Unicorn win is brotherly affair

Local
Sport supporters in Petworth Park

Future of sport in Petworth Park up for discussion

Sport

Konta reaches fourth round of Australian Open after stunning display against Wozniacki

More Sport

Hughton hails Albion's character after late win

Albion

Knockaert at the double as ten-man Albion beat nine-man Owls

Albion

Fontwell aiming for another super Sunday

Sport
The likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will make the Switch popular

Nintendo Switch games revealed as launch looms large

Tech
Ray Gelato

Ray Gelato’s Giants join South Coast Jazz Festival

Music
Property

Attractive modernised period character cottage

Lifestyle