Bognor Regis Observer

Search

BREAKING NEWS: IKEA confirms plans for Sussex

News 2
IKEA could be coming to Sussex

POLL: Do you want IKEA to come to Sussex?

News
Sunny spells
3c
0c

Most complete Roman find discovered in Chichester park

News

Chichester Tim Peake to return to space on second ESA mission

News

Winter homeless figures in Bognor overtake last year’s

News 1
Parsons Son & Basley staff with St Wilfrids staff celebrating their support. To become a Dreambuilder call Chloe Neilson-Hopkins on 01243 755186. ks170012-2 SUS-170117-184614008

Bognor business backs St Wilfrid’s new hospice appeal

News
Police news

Witness appeal after Yapton collision

News
Albion captain Bruno will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie at Lincoln City on Saturday. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Trio still ruled out for Albion

Albion
Action between the Pirates and Predators / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Perky Pirates hunt down Predators... Thompson trio take out Coal

Local
Action from Chichester's recent home win over Dorking / Picture by Derek Martin

Chichester told: Win half your games to stay up

More Sport
Pagham fight back for a second-half goal against Brighton / Picture by Roger Smith

GALLERY: Lions lose cup battle with Brighton

Football

We’re all hoping for a frost-free Fontwell

Sport

Non League football shake-up: New divisions for steps 3 and 4 - and East and West divisions for Sussex

Local

Why West Sussex sport clubs have law on their side

More Sport

Hughton hails Hemed's moment of quality

Albion
Local archaeologists carrying out the trial excavation last summer which confirmed the Roman find

Most complete Roman find discovered in Chichester park

News
Engraved portrait from A Memoir of Jane Austen by J. E. Austen-Leigh, 1869 or 70 Private collection

Austen bicentenary to be marked in Brighton

Arts
Laura and Simon

Cello and piano evening at the University of Chichester

Music

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Offbeat 4
Property

New show home set to open at award-winning development

Lifestyle