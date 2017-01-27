Comedian Russell Brand announces Worthing date

Following a series of sold-out preview shows in November and December, Russell Brand announces a new stand-up tour of UK and Ireland, which comes to Worthing’s Assembly Hall on June 27.

Russell said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Since rising to fame in 2003, Brand has established himself as one of one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians. His acclaimed tours include 2006’s Shame, 2007’s Only Joking, 2009’s Scandalous (which marked his US live debut) and 2013’s critically-acclaimed Messiah Complex, which was also a best-selling DVD.

Aside from stand-up, Russell is also a successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, political commentator as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

Re:Birth will begin in April 2017 and visit every corner of the UK and Ireland, finishing in November 2018.

Tickets go on general sale from Worthing Theatres box office on Friday February 3 at 10am. For booking call 01903 206206 or visit worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.