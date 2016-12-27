Panto performances for charity

Stallholders from Nineveh House in Arundel are putting on another panto performance for charity.

Written and directod by Trevor Wyatt, a former semi-professional singer, Sleeping Beauty will be performed by the Nineveh House Players.

This is the players’ fourth pantomime and they have raised a total of £9,000 for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice with the last three.

This year, they are supporting The Aldingbourne Trust, a charity based in Fontwell that is dedicated to helping businesses, communities and people with learning disabilities to reach their potential and enjoy life, together.

Performances are at Climping Village Hall on Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7. Contact Trevor on 01903 889816 for more information.

