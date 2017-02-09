New forest school launches in Slindon

A new forest school will be launching in Slindon for the February half term.

Hari Atkins has set up Apogee Forest School in Northwood, off Nore Wood Lane.

Children can experience a sense of accomplishment, from firelighting to cooking over a campfire

He has qualified at level three through the Archimedes Forest Schools training programme, accredited by Open Awards.

Hari said: “We provide outstanding activity-based adventures for children aged nine to 14. Apogee Forest School is a great way to encourage children to grow in confidence through imagination, exploration, woodland skills and good old-fashioned fun.

“There will be plenty of freedom to enjoy running around, capture the flag, hide-and-seek, and climbing. For the more adventurous, there’s cooking and whittling. Every day finds something new, skill, magic and adventure.

“A key part for children is taking risk as part of adventure play but all the risks have been carefully assessed so that children can experience a sense of accomplishment, from fire lighting to cooking over a campfire and creating sculptures and dens.”

The forest will be filled with dens, games and themed adventures featuring pirates and knights.

Hari added: “The child’s welfare and safety is our first concern. Children will enjoy more than 30 different sports, games and art activities every week, led by engaging staff at an amazing location.

“At Apogee Forest School, we are focussed on not only ensuring we care for children but also giving children the opportunity to try new activities and meet new friends.

“Apogee Forest School is the perfect holiday activity option and offers great value for money, booked by the day or week.

The forest school’s half-term activities are available from Monday, February 20, to Saturday, February 25.

A new regular Saturday club will then start on February 25 and an after-school club will start on February 27.

From February 27, Hari will be offering forest school for schools, where activities can be tailor made to fit the curriculum or needs of the teachers.

Hari said: “The Forest school programme promotes a holistic learning experience that contributes significantly to the development of the whole child.

“We do this by providing a creative, imaginative, stimulating and child friendly environment which allows the children time to experiment.”

Call 0783 7025620, email apogeeforestschool@gmail.com or visit www.apogeeforestschool.com for more information.

