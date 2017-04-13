LISTINGS: Thursday 13 April to Thursday 20 April

Below are the listings for the Observer area from Thursday 6 April up to and including Thursday 13 April. To submit your event for inclusion email details to listings@chiobserver.co.uk. Please note we can never guarantee that an event will be included.

Thursday, April 13

ARUNDEL

EXHIBITION: Bognor Regis Art Society Exhibition at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Lane, Arundel. Free entry to all

BOGNOR

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Bognor to Felpham. L: Jane. Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Distance: This flat 2½ mile walk starts at Bognor Regis pier and goes along to seafront to Felpham where there is an optional coffee stop. We return the same way. Meet: Bognor Regis pier on the seafront. By Car: From Chichester take the A259 into Bognor Regis and follow signs for the sea front. Car parking is widely available but you will need to bring money for parking. By Bus: The 700 bus runs between Bognor and Chichester. 10.30am.

CHICHESTER

EXHIBITIONS: Clive McBain, Tabitha McBain and Peter Clothier: An exhibition of works by father, daughter and her partner, until 16 April; Pearl Goodman: Cicestrian icon Pearl, exhibits her humorous and naïve acrylics for the first time at 97 years of age; Liz Cahillane Jewellery: Delicate pieces of classic and contemporary jewellery using semi-precious stones offset with gold vermeil and sterling silver, until 23 April. Oxmarket Centre of Arts. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am - 4.30pm. Free admission. St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO1 IYH. Further information 01243 779103

GROUP: CancerWise Open House - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DU - to be arranged

TALK: Talks at Six: Life at The FT and creator of Spirit FM. David Palmer was 30 years at the Financial Times from trainee journalist to CEO. He was the founder chairman of Spirit FM the number one radio station in West Sussex. David lives in Chichester and is a keen sailor. Come and listen to his fascinating stories. 6.15pm-6.45pm at New Park Cinema, New Park Road, Chichester. Free admission. Complimentary drinks and snacks available. Book online at www.talksatsix.co.uk or simply drop in.

Friday, April 14

ARUNDEL

EXHIBITION: Bognor Regis Art Society Exhibition at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Lane, Arundel. Free entry to all

BOGNOR

EASTER: Children’s Easter egg hunt. 10am-4pm at Bognor Regis Museum, 25-27 West Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1XA If your child can find all ten eggs hidden around the Museum, they will receive a free treat! Free entry!

Saturday, April 15

ARUNDEL

EXHIBITION: Bognor Regis Art Society Exhibition at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Lane, Arundel. Free entry to all

BOGNOR

EASTER: Children’s Easter egg hunt. 10am-4pm at Bognor Regis Museum, 25-27 West Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1XA If your child can find all ten eggs hidden around the Museum, they will receive a free treat! Free entry!

EVENT: Free fireworks from the Pier to coincide with the summer illuminations being turned on. 9pm. Seafront funfair all weekend.

CHICHESTER

ADVICE: Free help and advice session for anyone with concerns about a child or loved one with dyslexia, dyscalculia or dyspraxia. Come and find out more about: Dyslexia the the workplace - How to claim Disabled Students’ Allowance - Getting a Formal assessment of dyslexia - What schools should be doing to help - and much more. Time: 9am - 12pm at Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester, West Sussex.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the City lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 2pm from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

EMSWORTH

EXHIBITION: This, the first of two exhibitions on different aspects of family and local history research, concentrates on the lives of Emsworth people throughout the generations. Using census records, trade directories, research documents and information provided by local residents the histories of some of Emsworth’s well known families have been explored and are described with family trees and pictures. This is the final weekend to see this unique collection of facts, figures and photographs assembled in Emsworth Museum over the past thirty years. Emsworth Museum, 10B North Street, Emsworth PO10 7DD is open on Saturday 15th and Easter Monday 17th April 10.30am - 4.30pm, Sunday 16th April 2.30pm - 4.30pm. This fascinating exhibition finishes on Monday 17th April. Admission is free Stairlift available Registered Charity No. 294965. FOr more visit www.emsworthmuseum.org.uk, email info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk or telephone 01243 378091

Sunday, April 16

ANGMERING

WALK:Please come on a 8.5 mile walk with a friendly group, The South West Sussex Ramblers, Meet at 10am at The Dover car park[TQ061064].Upper Burpham,New Down, Angmering Park. Bring a picnic lunch.

ARUNDEL

EXHIBITION: Bognor Regis Art Society Exhibition at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Lane, Arundel. Free entry to all

BOGNOR

EASTER: Children’s Easter egg hunt. 10am-4pm at Bognor Regis Museum, 25-27 West Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1XA If your child can find all ten eggs hidden around the Museum, they will receive a free treat! Free entry!

MIDDLETON

SERVICES: Easter Sunday 6.30am/ 8am /10.30am Holy Communions. St Nicholas, Middleton (Elmer Rd, Middleton on Sea PO22 6ET). If the weather is good, 6.30am service (half an hour) will be on Elmer beach, otherwise in church; please arrive by 6.25am. Refreshments in church hall after all services. All welcome. Happy Easter!

PETWORTH

EVENT: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1.5 miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth turnpike and the railway. Also recently installed Archimedes screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free. For more call 01798 865 774 or visit www.coultershaw.co.uk

Monday, April 17

ARUNDEL

EXHIBITION: Bognor Regis Art Society Exhibition at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Lane, Arundel. Free entry to all

BOGNOR

EASTER: Children’s Easter egg hunt. 10am-4pm at Bognor Regis Museum, 25-27 West Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1XA If your child can find all ten eggs hidden around the Museum, they will receive a free treat! Free entry!

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

TALK: “What is Morality?” 7.30pm at The Chichester Inn, West Street. Can science determine human values? Andrew Edmondson will provide some food for thought, including listening to an excerpt from a Sam Harris podcast regarding his book ‘The Moral Landscape’. All welcome. £3 for non-members, usual concessions. For further details visit http://www.westsussexhumanists.org.uk or look for the Chichester Humanists group on Facebook .

PETWORTH

EVENT: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1.5 miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth turnpike and the railway. Also recently installed Archimedes screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free. For more call 01798 865 774 or visit www.coultershaw.co.uk

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, April 18

CHICHESTER

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the City lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

PETERSFIELD

POETRY: Write Angle Poetry & Music Open Mic, Petersfield. Starring Poetry On The Spot (improvisation, audience involvement) with Bob Hill & Paul Canon Harris - PLUS OPEN MIC for your own Poetry & Music or just come enjoy! Townhouse Pub/Bistro, 28 High St, Petersfield - 7.15pm for 7.30pm, Entry £6

Wednesday, April 19

BOSHAM

THERAPY: You are invited to try some FREE holistic therapy treatments at The Hamblin Trust from 12.15pm-1.45pm. No need to book but please arrive early to choose the treatment of your choice! Please call 01243 572109 or visit www.thehamblintrust.org.uk for more information. All welcome.

CHICHESTER

CHOIR: CancerWise Top C Choir - 1.30pm - 2.30pm at The Studio, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester PO19 7XY

MUSIC: At 7.30pm, in the University Chapel, FMG presents its Student Showcase Concert. Six university music students, selected by audition, compete for the Robert Headley Memorial Fund prizes of £500, £350 and £250, with £50 each for runners-up. Prizes will be awarded on the night, following a presentation by external adjudicator, Richard Crozier. The meeting is organised by the Funtington Music Group. Tickets £15 from 01243 378900 or at the door.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the City lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

FISHBOURNE

HEALTH: Health Qi Gong Club every Wednesday morning between 10am and 11am in The Fishbourne Centre (PO18 8BE)

Thursday, April 20

CHICHESTER

GROUP: CancerWise Open House - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DU - Emotional freedom technique with Kathy Adams

LECTURE: The Historical Association (Chichester Branch) will be meeting at the Friends’ Meeting House, Priory Rd, Chichester PO19 1NX on Thursday, 20th April at 7.30pm for the 18th John Fines Memorial Lecture when Dr. Jane McDermid of the University of Southampton, will address us on ‘ British Women Visitors to Stalin’s Russia’. Visitors welcome £3. Refreshments will be served from 7 p.m. For more information please contact 01243 542911.

TALK: Talks at Six: Chichester High School for Boys 1928-2016. ‘Three of our Martlets are Missing!’ Alan Green, an Old Boy and local historian, tells the story of CHSB and remembers his time there and the many well known people who have passed through it’s doors. 6.15pm-6.45pm at New Park Cinema, New Park Road, Chichester. Free admission. Complimentary drinks and snacks available. Book online at www.talksatsix.co.uk or simply drop in.

LODSWORTH

FILM: Lodsworth Film Night presents The Girl On The Train. Emily Blunt stars as a divorcee who becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that promises to send shockwaves throughout her life. 7.30pm for 8pm at Lodsworth Village Hall. Tickets available from Lodsworth Larder (01798 861947) for £6.