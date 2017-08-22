Felpham hopes for best Fun on the Prom yet

Fun on the Prom is one of the highlights on Felpham’s annual calendar and this year’s event promises to be one of the best yet.

Plans are being finalised for a day of fun for all the family, with attractions galore scheduled throughout the day on Saturday.

Organiser Gloria Moss said: “Villagers and visitors always support Fun on the Prom and it really brings the community together.

“Residents turn out in force and it often attracts people to Felpham for the first time.”

Organised by Felpham Parish Council and a small group of volunteers, this year’s event runs from 2pm until a firework finale at 10pm.

Everything is centred on the two greenswards on Felpham seafront and attractions this year include Punch and Judy, donkey rides, stalls and games, a bouncy castle and display of owls.

Community First Responders will be demonstrating first aid, the fire and rescue service will be there with a fire engine and it is hoped the coastguard will demonstrate a sea rescue.

In the evening, there will be two live bands, with a firework display ending the day at 10pm.

The day’s activities are dependent on the weather and could be subject to change on the day.

Gloria added: “We are still trying to finalise other attractions so there could be even more for people to enjoy.

“Last year’s bad weather proved really challenging and we hope it will stay fine for the 2017 Fun on the Prom so that we can really showcase what a great community spirit Felpham has.”

More information from www.felphampc.gov.uk/funontheprom