Talks at Six series will be key part of Festival of Chichester

Chichester’s Talks at Six series will be making an important contribution to this year’s Festival of Chichester.

Thursday, June 22: Royal Jubilees – Back by popular demand, Graeme Payne travel journalist and cruise ship speaker, explores how royal jubilee celebrations have evolved from a celebration of the monarch to jubilation by the people. This is the centenary year of the House of Windsor.

Thursday, June 29: In the Running – Phil Hewitt, group arts editor of Sussex Newspapers, has completed 31 marathons around the world. His book explains why he remains addicted to running and its motivations and how it proved his own route back to normality after being brutally stabbed in South Africa last year.

Thursday, July 6: Robben Island. Colin Chambers, who was the chaplain on Robben Island while Nelson Mandela was imprisoned there in the 1960s, talks about his time there, the regime and about Mandela himself from his own perspective.

The talks are free to attend and between 6-7pm in the Studio New Park Centre, Chichester PO19 7XY. Book on line talkatsix.co.uk or drop in.

