Clare Balding in Guildford

Join Clare Balding for an afternoon of family entertainment to mark the publication of her first children's book, The Racehorse Who Wouldn't Gallop at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Saturday, October 1 at 3pm.

The number-one bestselling author and broadcaster will share stories from her own childhood growing up surrounded by animals, give a reading from her new book and offer expert advice on working with and caring for animals.

The Racehorse Who Wouldn't Gallop introduces Charlie Bass: a horse-mad ten-year-old who dreams of owning her own pony. So when she accidentally manages to buy a racehorse, Charlie is thrilled. The horse she buys, Noble Warrior, looks the part: strong, fit and healthy. There's just one problem – he won't gallop. In fact, he won't even leave his stable without his best friend, a naughty palomino pony called Percy.

This event will end with an audience Q&A and a chance to have your book signed, as well as some funfair-style foyer entertainment for all the family.

Clare became the face of the BBC’s horse racing coverage in 1998 and now works across a wide range of sports for television and radio. She has been a lead TV presenter for the Olympics, Paralympics, Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

In 2012, Clare was awarded Achievement of the Year at the Women in Film and TV Awards, the Media Award at the Red Hot Women of the Year Awards, was made TV Personality of the Year by Attitude magazine and won Racing Broadcaster of the Year for the second time.

Tickets on 01483 440000 or www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.