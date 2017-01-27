Sport Needs You campaign: Sussex Premier Cricket League recruits 13 new umpires

The Sussex Premier Cricket League has recruited 13 new umpires in the wake of a campaign by this newspaper.

We launched the Sport Needs You campaign after hearing referee and umpire shortages in some local leagues in Sussex.

So our campaign focussed on what was needed and how people can get into officiating the sports they love.

With the restructure of the Sussex Cricket League next year, they were looking to recruit between 10-15 new umpires - including the league's first female umpire in 16 years.

Sussex Premier Cricket League secretary Terry Burstow sent us this message.

He said: “The League have recorded in the Minutes of their recent Meeting, their grateful thanks for the considerable help you have given them in their Umpire Recruitment Campaign.

“The Panel has been boosted by 13 Umpires. It was known that five of the 71 had left so the target was 10 to 15 and that has been achieved. Thank you.”

