Special Olympics silver medal delight for Judo star Sarah

Sarah Avery celebrated judo success at The Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games.

Sarah, who lives in Eastbourne and trains with Westerleigh Judokwai in Battle, won a silver medal for judo at the Games.

She is an 18-year-old care leaver who has overcome many difficulties and continues to live with her foster family in Eastbourne.

Sarah was encouraged to join the judo club by friends of her carers and travels across to Battle every Saturday to train with Westerleigh Judokwai.

She has been competing for just 18 months and during this time has already taken in competitions at the Pan Disability European Championships in Holland, the National British Schools Championships in Sheffield (silver medal) and the Southern Area Regional competition in Battle.

The National Special Olympics Summer Games, also in Sheffield, was the pre-qualifier for the selection of world games which will be held in Abdabi in 2019.

Sarah’s carers Paul and Susanne said, “Sarah is an amazing young lady who has overcome much adversity in her life and the whole family are proud of the way she has faced her fears at competition level and grown in confidence, as well as being a supportive member of the team.”

Sarah’s next competition is in Eastleigh Hampshire on the

October 8, 2017

Westerleigh Judokwai, Battle is open to those with or without disabilities and they meet at Claverham Community College. Visit: www.westerleighjudo.org.uk