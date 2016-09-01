Goodwood the place to be for families this year

Bosses at Goodwood are reflecting on another success festival - and say they are delighted by the number of people flocking to their family-themed race days this year.

Over the three days of the bank-holiday weekend of racing, just over 30,000 race-goers went through the gates, a rise of around ten per cent on last year.

Although total crowd numbers for the Qatar Goodwood Festival were slightly down, figures for other fixtures throughout the season are showing healthy increases, particularly those aimed at families, like the May Festival, June family fun day and now this past weekend.

Highlights on the track over the weekend were Lightning Spear’s win in the Group 2 Doom Bar Celebration Mile and victories for Kilmah and Opal Tiara in the festival’s other two big Group races.

Racecourse general manager Alex Eade said: “It was a superb weekend. Crowd numbers were up 3,000 or more on last year, a significant increase, and we had some great racing complemented by a wide range of family entertainment.

“Our family-orientated days this year have all seen growth, which is very pleasing. And the success of the bank holiday weekend further cements its place in our calendar. We’re already looking forward to doing it again next year.”

Click here to read Friday’s Goodwood report

This is Saturday’s round-up including a video of the Celebration Mile

And here is a report from Sunday’s racing

