Goodwood’s big day boosts NSPCC... Sigma bring TFN to an end

Jim Crowley was the talk of the track as he celebrated four winners at Goodwood’s two big meetings – but can he keep his fine form going at tonight’s final TFN fixture?.

The Sussex-based champion jockey showed the sort of form that could see him retain his title when he rode a treble at last Friday night’s pre-Pete Tong card – then followed it by a win in the opener at Sunday’s family race day.

It gives him six winners for the Goodwood season so far, making him clear leader in the bid to be the racecourse’s top rider for 2017.

He’s set to try to add to his tally at the final Three Friday Nights fixture, which includes a set by Sigma after racing, tonight (first race 6.05pm).

On Sunday, Goodwood’s family race day raised more than £65,000 for the NSPCC as racecourse ambassador Crowley continued his superb form at the course, riding Lightening Dance to win the opening NSPCC Speak Out Stay Safe Maiden Fillies’ Stakes for Pulborough trainer Amanda Perrett.

The rider also gave an informative interview in the parade ring, answering questions on the best and worst elements of being a jockey.

The money raised will go a long way with helping the most vulnerable children in the UK. We hope everyone had a wonderful day. Rupa-Dey Amin of the NSPCC

The 2m Maywal Handicap Stakes was won impressively by the James Doyle-ridden 7/4 favourite London Prize, who earlier in the year had won the prestigious Imperial Cup over hurdles.

Milton Road won the NSPCC Letting The Future In Selling Stakes in taking fashion and was subsequently auctioned in the winner’s enclosure, fetching an impressive £9,500. His owner and trainer Mick Channon was the one to buy him back.

And there was an exciting end to the day when 33/1 shot Cyrus Dallin enjoyed a two-length win in the WillExcell Consulting Supports The NSPCC Handicap for jockey Martin Dwyer and trainer William Muir.

On a day when attendance reached 9,551 – a record for the fixture – racegoers contributed to the money raised by donating for traditional funfair rides and games such as ‘hook a duck,’ ‘hoopla’ and ‘splat the rat.’

Guests also had the chance to meet Whisky Jack, a retired racehorse, as well as attending story-telling and gingerbread-making sessions. There were Q&A sessions with a vet and a mini course walk preceded the racing.

The NSPCC held both a live and silent auction, with lots such as signed racing memorabilia and an annual Goodwood Racecourse membership, while sponsorship of each of the day’s races was sold as a donation.

Rupa-Dey Amin, NSPCC head of community fundraising for the London and South East, said; “Thank you so much to Goodwood, all our sponsors, guests and all members of public who came and supported the NSPCC, your support at the NSPCC Goodwood Family Race Day has been incredible.

“The money raised will go a long way with helping the most vulnerable children in the UK. We hope everyone had a wonderful day.”

Preceding the thoroughbred racing were two well-contested Charles Owen Pony Races, which provided an added thrill to the day.

The race for ponies of 138cm and under was won in good style by Clear The Track under 13-year-old Daniel Ellis, while Annie Get Ur Gun won the second race for ponies of 148cm and under, ridden by 16-year-old Oliver Stammers.

The family day came less than 48 hours after the track’s TFN series continued with a six-race card – featuring a Crowley treble – followed by Radio 1 veteran Pete Tong’s set.

This year’s Three Friday Nights series ends tonight with evening racing followed by a set by Sigma, an event which has already sold out.

Our tips for tonight: 6.05 May Remain, 6.35 Noble Peace, 7.10 Mudaarab, 7.40 City Limits, 8.15 Gloriosus, 8.45 Cool Team.

STEVE BONE

