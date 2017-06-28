Sami's the man for the Rocks - Charman chips in too

Sami El-Abd was today named as the new manager of the Rocks.

The popular defender will be player-boss and will be assisted by another senior member of the squad, Gary Charman. Darin Killpartrick retains a vital role as coach.

The news was announced exclusively to the Observer and www.bognor.co.uk by general manager Jack Pearce, who said he wished El-Abd well in what would be a challenging season.

El-Abd, who has links with clubs across Sussex, is in his third year at Nyewood Lane and has become a big favourite with fans for his no-nonsense defending, which was a key factor in the Rocks winning promotion from the Ryman premier last season.

His appointment comes just in time for the start of the club's pre-season training, which begins this evening.

It's been seven weeks since manager Jamie Howell stunned Bognor by leaving for Eastbourne Borough less than 48 hours after the play-off win over Dulwich Hamlet confirmed promotion to the National League South.

The club have spoken - in detail or more casually - to around nine candidates for the job but have finally settled on appointing from within.

Pearce told the Observer: "Sami will be player-manager and he will be assisted by Gary Charman and, of course, the rest of the coaching team led by Darin Killpartrick.

"The people we have spoken to about the vacancy, apart from one, did not have experience of being a No1 at the level we will be playing at, and one of the strengths of our club in recent seasons has been the team spirit, and we felt an appointment from within was the right way to go.

"This move helps Sami's development in football and puts a popular figure in charge of the team. We will assist him as a club in every way possible."

Pearce said El-Abd faced some big challenges as Bognor moved into National League South - where it is thought their playing budget will be about 60 per cent of the average in the division. Survival in the league seems to be the realistic aim.

"The biggest challenge will come with how everyone reacts if we are not successful," said Pearce.

"For the past two and a half years the players, the staff, supporters and the media have been used to success. If that changes - and of course we hope it doesn't - all components of the club will need to react to that challenge.

"It may well be that if that happens it will be no-one's fault.

"We will evaluate performances and if we're unsuccessful we will look at why that is. But what we won't do is thrown money we don't have at any problem.

"We'll be doing all we can to stay up but if we don't, we won't put the club at risk and in a position where it can't compete at the lower level again."

Pearce said there were some good candidates for the manager's who they spoke to in the course of deciding who should get the job. "There were eight or nine that we had long conversations, interviews or short conversations with," he said.

"I feel sorry for those who wanted the job and haven't got it and I thank them for their interest and their time. Now the proof, as with all managerial appointments, is in the pudding."

