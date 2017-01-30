RUMOUR MILL: Ivanovic close to Zenit deal | Black Cats seek Ulloa and Tierney | Villa in for Rhodes

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, who played and scored in the FA Cup victory over Brentford at the weekend, is close to agreeing a three-and-a-half year deal with Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

West Brom are also believed to be monitoring the situation should the deal fall through. (Daily Mail)

Premier League strugglers Sunderland are set to make an £11million move for out-of-favour Leicester Striker Leonardo Ulloa. The Argentinian has become increasingly frustrated at the Foxes due to his lack of first-team opportunities. (The Sun)

Black Cats manager David Moyes is also set to offer £10million for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. With the Sunderland on the verge of selling current full-back Patrick van Aanholt to Crystal Palace, Moyes wants to land the 19-year-old and is prepared to shell out big money for the Scotland international (Daily Express)

Burnley are keen on Norwich City and Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady and could table a £13million bid. (Daily Mail)

Southampton are closing in on a £17million deal to bring Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini to St Mary's. (Sky Sports)

Wayne Rooney has received the green light from wife Colleen to move to China with the Manchester United captain set to earn £140million should the transfer go through. (Daily Star)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is expected to make an £8million offer to bring Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes to the Midlands. (Daily Telegraph)

Crystal Palace hope to lure Uruguay defender Martin Caceres to the Premier League. The 29-year-old is a free agent having left Juventus last summer. (ESPN)

Premier League champions Leicester City are keen to land defender Kara Mbodji from Belgian outfit Anderlecht and Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez. (Leicester Mercury)

Newcastle want to resign Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace with defender Chancel Mbemba heading to Selhust Park in a proposed swap deal. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United are looking to bolster the promotion push with the addition of Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent transfer. (AS)