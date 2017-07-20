PICTURE SPECIAL: Rocks get better of Chichester City

It was derby time at Oaklands Park as the Rocks were hosted by Miles Rutherford’s Chichester City.

Bognor ran out 5-2 winners but it was a lively game in which both sides had bright spells.

Dave Herbert pounces for Chichester City / Picture by Tommy McMillan

It was City’s third home friendly in a week, following on from wins over Brockenhurst and Alresford, while Bognor were fresh from going toe to toe with Pompey, who won 2-0 at Nyewood Lane.

Photographer Tommy McMillan was at Oaklands for the game

Match report: Chi City 2 Rocks 5

