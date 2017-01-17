Young Bosham footballers boosted by grant

Bosham FC’s under-16s have have bought new equipment after receiving a £250 grant from UK Power Networks as part of its Team Sport award scheme.

The Walton Lane club were nominated for the award by David Messent, an analyst for the power company, and Chris Baker, who works in its pensions department.

This new equipment will give more variety to training drills and exercises and will help develop the players on and off the pitch. Chris Baker

Baker, who helps with the under-16s at Bosham FC, who his son plays for, said: “This is the second time the team have received this money from UK Power Networks and we are all so pleased.

“Last year the grant went towards helping to set up the team but now it is more established this money is going towards more training equipment such as footballs, rebound nets, cones, hurdles and bibs.

“This new equipment will give more variety to training drills and exercises and will help develop the players on and off the pitch. I feel very privileged to receive a grant to help youth football at the club progress.”

Bosham FC were formed in 1901 and have youth and senior teams attracting players living in the Chichester and Portsmouth areas.

Bosham are a development club who strive to ensure progression in football working on players’ skill, fitness and agility. In 2014 the club gained their FA Charter Standard status and is active in continually improving the club and its facilities.

UK Power Networks, which delivers electricity supplies in Sussex, runs the Team Sport award scheme to encourage staff to volunteer in the community. The scheme also promotes healthy living, teamwork and sporting opportunities.

Hundreds of community and sports groups have benefited from grants since the scheme was set up. In 2015 nearly £13,000 was donated to sporting groups connected to UK Power Networks staff.

