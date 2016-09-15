Chichester and Selsey replay their way to Vase victories

Chichester City and Selsey have joined Pagham in the next round of the FA Vase after winning their respective replays.

Here is how they made it through to the September 24 second qualifying round...

Whitstable 2 Chi City 2

Chi City 3 Whitstable 2

Scott Jones’ double helped Chichester City get past Whitstable in their FA Vase first-round qualifying replay on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s tie finished level at 2-2 following extra-time but Jones bagged two as City fought back from 2-1 down to run out 3-2 victors.

The Blues would not be beaten and Bradley Dean levelled.

After Jones put City ahead, Ollie Lee and Kane Rowland struck to give Town a 2-1 lead.

With 20 minutes to play, Jones got a second and Clack struck as City turned it around.

In the first game in Kent, Chi had good spells of possession on a windy afternoon that didn’t make it easy for either side, but were pegged back twice, the first time with virtually the last kick of the 90 minutes that cancelled out Clack’s strike.

They showed character to re-take the lead in extra-time through Jack Lee, but Whitstable managed to stay in the tie.

Chichester host Sheppey in the second qualifying round.

Langney 4 Selsey 4

Selsey 4 Langney 1

Selsey were 3-0 down inside 28 minutes at Kangney but staged a superb fightback.

Toby Lempriere and Joseph Clarke pulled it back to 3-2 before the hour and Clarke struck again late on.

Langney went ahead again in the extra 30 but the Blues would not be beaten and Bradley Dean levelled.

In Tuesday’s replay, Lindon Miller and James Parsons put Selsey two up before Langney pulled one back. But second-half strikes by Clarke and Dean made the tie safe.

Selsey visit Horley in the next round.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!