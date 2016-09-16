Bosham and Sidlesham hit six for cup progress

Bosham and Sidlesham both hit six to go through to the next round of the Sussex Intermediate Cup.

Here is how they did it...

Bosham 6 Three Bridges U21 0

Sussex Intermediate Cup

Bosham hit Three Bridges U21s for six to get their Intermediate Cup campaign off to the best possible start and exact revenge on opponents who brushed the Robins aside in the same competition two seasons ago.

On a rainy day at Walton Lane, Tim Cook went close with an early effort that just went over the bar while Jake Lafferty produced a fingertip save from Blues keeper Jake Clark.

Chances were few and far between in the first half and the match was goalless at the break. But the second period was totally different as Bosham took the game by the scruff of the neck and pulled away to an emphatic victory.

Ten minutes in, after a surging run, Graeme Dowden fired a low cross into the area that everyone seemed to miss, apart from Alex Barnes, who got a toe to the ball to poke home.

Just after the hour, Marco Giambelardini worked some space and fed captain Matt Docherty. His sublime pass found the unmarked Barnes, who fired a low shot into the bottom of the net.

Three Bridges’ heads seemed to drop and Bosham took advantage as three more goals came in five blistering minutes.

Lafferty was the next to get his name on the scoresheet. Streaking through on goal the Robins’ striker finished with his usual aplomb.

Barnes completed his hat-trick, outpacing the tiring defence and firing a low effort into the net.

Barnes had a superb game, and his treble was due reward for all his efforts.

Moments later, Barnes was upended in the box and Dowden slotted in from the spot to make it five. Substitutes Charlie Cooper, Luke Woolcombe and Brandon Emery all got a chance to shine towards the end and showed plenty of skill and endeavour.

In injury time there was still enough on the watch for the excellent Dowden to grab his second when a strong effort from Giambelardini hit the post and rebounded to him.

This was a stunning performance from the Reds and Rustington will be their visitors in the next round.

Bosham: Magee, Bulbeck, Gilbert, Colinese, Fewell, Bell, Barnes, Docherty, Lafferty, Giambelardini, Dowden. Subs: Redman, Woolcombe, Emery, Cooper.

ALAN PRICE

Sidlesham 6 Peacehaven Res 4

Internediate Cup

Sidlesham started brightly and in the first minute Dan Bassil turned and smashed the ball home after good work from the midfield.

Sids began dominating the game with everything going through the midfield of Greg Robinson, Tom Kelly and Will Essai, with Essai close to extending the lead in the tenth minute.

Against the run of play though Peacehaven got a goal through poor decision-making at the back.

Sidlesham got back on top with Essai scoring two, his second a very cool finish after he was put through by Bassil.

Bassil then turned scorer again to bag his second. The game became disjointed with both sides trying to get to terms with the wet pitch.

Peacehaven never gave in though and were rewarded when the referee gave them a penalty for holding in the area – it was converted, with Connor Kelly almost getting a hand to it.

Peacehaven responded again with a brea away goal following a Sidlesham corner.

This seemed to stun Sidlesham into life and after creating chance after chance they increased their lead again with Joe Leggatt controlling another Peacehaven clearance and from 35 yards out he hit an unstoppable drive that left the keeper with no chance.

Peacehaven forced another penalty when Robinson handled in the area, and the forward gave Kelly no chance, sending him the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Bassil completed his hat-trick to put the game beyond doubt.

This results sees Sidlesham advance into the next round of the cup, but they return to league action this week with a home game against Cowfold (2pm) at The Rec.

