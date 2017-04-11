Champion jockey Jim signs up to Goodwood

Champion flat jockey Jim Crowley is the new ambassador for the 2017 season at Goodwood racecourse.

Having travelled more than 50,000 miles and ridden in 1,000-plus races, Jim Crowley’s 189 winners in the calendar year of 2016 crowned an incredible journey for the 38-year-old from Pulborough.

Crowley started the 2016 season rated as a 66/1 shot to claim the flat jockeys’ championship and he defied the odds, breaking many records including one which had been held for decades by the legendary Sir Gordon Richards and Fred Archer – an unbelievable 46 winners in one month.

As just reward for winning the title, Crowley has secured the much-coveted role as Sheik Hamdan Al Maktoum’s number-one jockey. As a result, he is well set taste further success at Goodwood and in particular at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in August.

Al Maktoum has enjoyed plenty of success at the meeting over the years and the likes of Thikriyaat and Muthmir were successful in the past two years.

Crowley was the second most successful jockey at the track last season with eight winners, including the Cocked Hat Stakes at the May Festival on board Algometer.

Crowley said of new ambassador position: “I’m very proud to be taking up this role with Goodwood. It’s my local track so riding a winner here means more to me than anywhere else.

“The quality of racing throughout the year is very high but the Qatar Goodwood Festival in August is the standout meeting and I hope I can ride lots of winners there!”

Alex Eade, general manager for Goodwood Racecourse, said: “To secure the services of the leading jockey in the country is very exciting for everyone here at Goodwood.

“Jim has always had a fantastic record riding here and I remember him securing a valuable double at our season finale in October on his way to claiming the jockeys’ championship – let’s hope he can win back-to-back titles this season.”

