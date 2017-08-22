LETTER: Make less free with reputation

Dulcie Levett all but accuses ‘the bods in the cathedral’ of self-interested deceit in having two lime trees there declared diseased and dangerous, and cut down (letters, August 10).

She says when felled their trunks should have been inspected by someone independent of the cathedral or council. Being so concerned, did she not herself take a close look? Even a non-expert can often spot decay, or its absence, in felled trees.

She claims ‘the cathedral and council are turning Chichester into a dump... run by incomers who don’t give a damn about the soul of our city as long as they can make a quick buck’. Whatever their personal histories, that’s an unlikely description of people who run a cathedral which has been part of the city’s soul, and caring for the souls of its citizens, for centuries; and spends about £4 million gross a year, half of that from donations, doing so.

And which ‘council’ exactly? There are three in Chichester: county, district and city. The expert, who said the trees had a dangerous fungus at the base, works for the county. But could any of them profit by a penny if the city loses its soul?

Ms Levett should make a little less free with their reputations – let alone his.