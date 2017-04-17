LETTER: Astonished by new houses

Driving round the Chichester area I am astonished how much new housing is currently being built and therefore question the need for another 2,000 plus at Pagham.

A new housing estate at Tangmere, by the Oving lights and so many along the A259 route all the way to Worthing.

Can I also ask who designs them, so unimaginative, little boxes that all look the same.

As the A27 improvement plans have been shelved indefinitely the traffic problems will become a lot worse.

My question is who can afford to buy them anyway, surely the need is for homes to rent.

The jobs posted on local websites do not pay anything like the salaries required to save a deposit and get a mortgage to buy these properties.

Due to the Southern Rail dispute we have no reliable public transport for people to commute. The roads will be at a standstill with all the extra cars.

J Kay

Pryors Lane

Bognor Regis