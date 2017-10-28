Volunteering student presented with ‘Diana’ award

A Year 11 student from Felpham Community College is currently celebrating after receiving a ‘Diana’ award.

Sarah Pawley was presented with the honour on Friday, October 13, at the national Diana awards ceremony in Central London.

Sarah was nominated for the award by Felpham Community College for her dedicated volunteering work, supporting sailing and other water activities for the disabled at The Cobnor Activity Centre at weekends and in the school holidays. Sarah overcame her own battle with shyness and she now also supports younger students at Felpham who suffer from anxiety.

Sarah said: “I have been sailing since I was six years old and I am now a qualified assistant instructor. My parents have always volunteered at Cobnor and I wanted to get involved too. I support disabled adults with sailing and canoeing, I help them overcome their anxieties about getting in the boats. It is really motivational to see them develop their skills and confidence and I really enjoy the work. Getting the award was brilliant, it was a prestigious event and the award is now on my mantel piece at home!”

Mark Anstiss, Headteacher commented:

“Sarah has inspired others around her by consistently working hard to keep up with her studies, even when having time off with illness, as well as giving up huge amounts of her own time to support others. She is a real credit to FCC and we are proud of everything she has achieved.”

Since 1999, The Diana Award has enabled and supported thousands of young people to be recognised for the positive action they contribute to their communities. Since the award began, it has recognised over 47,000 young people from across the globe aged 9-18. Nominators are asked to submit evidence against five key criteria, designed to demonstrate the nominee’s impact on society as well as their own service journey. The criteria – vision, social impact, youth-led, service journey and inspiring others.