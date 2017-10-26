VIDEO: Community remember Aimee with a balloon release

Today saw the community gather to remember and celebrate the life of Aimee Marshall-Williams.

The eight-year-old from Felpham, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer earlier this year, died last Wednesday, October 19.

Balloon release in memory of Aimee Marshall-Williams at Middleton. Pic Steve Robards SR1725802 SUS-171026-155326001

After the funeral, held this morning at St Mary’s Church, Felpham, a balloon release was held at Bishop Tufnell C0fE Junior School. Mark Bout of Sussex By Air (www.sussexbyair.com) captured this footage of the event.

Next week’s Observer will feature more coverage, if you would like to pay tribute to Aimee please email news@bognor.co.uk