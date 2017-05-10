Witness appeal to collision which hospitalised two motorcyclists

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A272 between Midhurst and Petworth on Sunday, April 30.

A police spokesman said a green Volkswagen Golf was travelling westbound, near Easebourne, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with two motorcycles travelling in the opposite direction at around 3.25pm.

The riders of the motorcycles were both taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, police said. One of them, a 46-year-old man from London, sustained a fractured wrist and was released from hospital the next day. The other, a 65-year-old man from Surrey, sustained a broken leg and ligament damage as well as a broken wrist.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, was not injured during the incident, police said.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision and are appealing for any other drivers who were in the area at the time and may have seen what happened to get in touch.

You can email collisions.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 873 of 30/04.