UPDATE: Driver who died in Birdham Road was from West Wittering

The elderly man who died in a collision in Birdham Road yesterday was from West Wittering, police have confirmed.

Police said the 75-year-old was driving north on the A286 in a Nissan Note when his car was involved in a collision with a tractor heading south at around 2.30pm.

He was declared dead at the scene of the incident and the road was closed until 8.55pm, a police spokesman said.

The tractor driver, a 22-year-old man from Horsham, was unhurt, according to police.

His tractor was towing a trailer at the time of the incident, which happened close to the junction with Crooked Lane, police confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Willowfold.

