Stationary traffic on approach to the beach

Stationary traffic has been reported on the B2145 southbound between B2166 and Chichester Road due to people heading to the beach.

There are also reports of long delays on A286 Main Road southbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and the B2179.

Further stationary traffic has been reported on the B2179 Rookwood Road Both ways at Elms Lane.

West Wittering resident Guy Michelmore said: “Total gridlock in West Wittering. We live in the village and it took an hour to get home from Itchenor.

“Cars parked anywhere and everywhere, blocking small lanes, preventing traffic from flowing both ways and leading to the whole village seizing up.

“Something has got to be done about this. If there was a serious emergency there is no way emergency services could reach the village. “In the middle of all this, six heroic firemen trying to sort it out without a single police officer to be seen anywhere.”

If you are stuck in the traffic, and it is safe to do so, please email us at news@chiobserver.co.uk