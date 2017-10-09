Pro-bypass group urges action before it’s too late

Pro-bypass group OneArundel is urging residents to tell Highways England what they think about the A27 at Arundel before the bypass consultation closes next week.

The possibility of a bypass at Arundel has divided the town.

A spokesman for the group said: “Please do not miss the opportunity to make your views known before Monday 16 October.

“Our recommendation is as many people as possible should advise Highways England that they strongly support the Government’s proposal to build an off-line dual carriageway bypass on the A27 at Arundel, and that the best route for Arundel is Option 5A.”

“We hope that all our many supporters in Arundel and further afield will not miss this unique opportunity to ensure that Highways England know just what you think.

“We have over 600 signed-up supporters of OneArundel, and it would be nice to be confident that everyone of us has advised Highways England of our views.”

