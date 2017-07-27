Man hit by train in Chichester is named

An inquest for a man who died when he was hit by a train in Chichester earlier this month has been opened and adjourned.

Ben Collins, 32, of Lumsden Road in Southsea, died on Sunday morning, July 16, near the footbridge by Tesco Extra, a spokesman for West Sussex County Council said today.

British Transport Police confirmed at the time that his death was no being treated as suspicious.

A date for his inquest is due to be set.

The fatality closed all lines between Barnham and Havant until the early afternoon.

