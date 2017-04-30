Major A-road closed due to serious collision

A major A-road has been closed due to a serious collision.

The incident, which involved one car and two motorcyclists, happened after 3pm today on the A272 between Midhurst and Petworth.

Fire crews from Midhurst and Petworth were called to the scene at 3.30pm by the ambulance service, but no-one was trapped in the car.

The two motorcyclists are believed to be injured.

The A272 has been closed both ways between Midhurst and Petworth.

