COUNTY NEWS: Snow and ice expected to disrupt Gatwick flights

Travellers are being urged to check their flights as heavy snow is expected to hit Gatwick this evening.

Snow is expected across much of Sussex today, with some flights at Gatwick Airport already cancelled.

A spokesman for Gatwick Airport confirmed that four flights had been cancelled and advised members of the public to be aware of possible disruptions to others.

“As a result of the forecast of snow and ice today, some route restrictions have been put in place by Air Traffic Control that may cause some delays and cancellations to flights,” the spokesman said.

“We advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline and apologise for any inconvenience to our passengers’ travels.

“The weather may also result in disruption to road and rail travel so passengers should allow additional time for their journeys to and from the airport.”

In the colder months Gatwick can call upon a fleet of 200 specialist winter vehicles to try and minimise disruption to passengers.

Maintenance on these machines by the airport’s Transport Engineering Team begins in April, with work continuing throughout the year.

As the weather turns colder, the team prepares and calibrates the de-icing vehicles, ensuring they are ready to prep roads, aircraft stands, taxiways and, of course, the precious runway.

A spokesman for the airport said: “We take snow and ice really seriously at the airport, and it’s thanks to the Transport Engineering team and their extensive fleet that we’re well prepared for when winter strikes.

“Before winter sets in, we test the kit through a series of snow-clearing exercises. When the first snow falls, everyone’s ready to respond.”

