Car ‘causes cycling crash and drives off’

A cyclist was forced to crash his bike to avoid a car that was pulling out by the Four Chesnuts pub in Chichester.

James Baker, a well-known Chichester runner, said: “Some crazy drivers in the rain today! Plenty of witnesses but the woman driver of the F reg 4x4 just drove off whilst I was lying in the road.”

Luckily James only cut his knee on the road but he added: “If I had cycled into the side of the car at 20mph it would have been worse.”

The incident happened at 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 9, and James said the driver was coming from the side road by the pub.

