A27 bypass options to be revealed tomorrow

After months of waiting Arundel residents will finally a glimpse of A27’s future tomorrow.

Highways England is due to publish a series of route options for a bypass at Arundel tomorrow morning.

Between three and five options are expected to be published, and will be displayed at the Town Hall and available online.

Environmental issues such as ancient woodland and pollution are set to be at the forefront of the discussion, as well as expected volumes of traffic in the long term.