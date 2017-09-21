The hunt is on to find 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?
Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.
Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s paper, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Vote for one of these:
01 - The Alex, London Road, Bognor Regis
02 - The Anchor Bleu, High Street, Bosham
03 - The Anchor Inn, Selsey Road, Sidlesham
04 - The Angel Inn, Angel Street, Petworth
05 - The Anglesey Arms, Halnaker
06 - Badgers, Coultershaw Bridge, Petworth
07 - The Barleycorn, Main Road, Nutbourne
08 - The Barleymow, Walderton
09 - The Barn, Bar, Pagham Road, Bognor Regis
11 - The Bell Inn, Broyle Road, Chichester
12 - The Beresford, Elmer Road, Middleton On Sea
13 - The Berkeley Arms, Delling Lane, Bosham
14 - The Black Horse Inn, Byworth
15 - The Blacksmiths, Selsey Road, Donnington
16 - The Bluebell, South Street, Emsworth
17 - The Bluebell Inn, Bell Lane, Cocking
18 - The Bosham Inn, Main Road, Bosham
19 - The Bricklayers Arms, Wool Lane, Midhurst
20 - The Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester
21 - The Bulls Head, Fishbourne Road, Fishbourne
22 - The Duke and Rye, West Street, Chichester
23 - The Coal Exchange, South Street, Emsworth
24 - The Country Inn, Severals Road, Bepton
25 - The Crab Pot, High Street, Selsey
26 - The Crate and Apple, Westgate, Chichester
27 - The Cricketers, Duncton
28 - The Cricketers Inn, Commonside, Emsworth
29 - The Crown and Anchor, Dell Quay Road, Chichester
30 - The Crown Hotel, High Street, Emsworth
31 - The Dean Ale and Cider House, Midhurst Road, West Dean
32 - The Earl of March, Lavant
33 - The Eastgate, The Hornet, Chichester
34 - The Elmer, Elmer Road, Bognor Regis
35 - The Elsted Inn, Elsted Road, Midhurst
36 - The Four Chestnuts, Oving Road, Chichester
37 - The Foundry, Southgate, Chichester
38 - The Fox and Hounds, Common Road, Funtington
39 - The Fox Inn, Felpham
40 - The Galleon, York Road, Bognor Regis
41 - The Gatehouse, Chichester Gate, Chichester
42 - The George Inn, Felpham Road, Felpham
43 - The Greyhound Inn, Cocking Causeway, Midhurst
44 - The Gribble Inn, Gribble Lane, Oving
45 - The Half Moon, Petersfield Road, Midhurst
46- The Half Moon, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford
47 - Hamilton Arms, School Lane, Stedham
48 - The Hatters Inn, Queensway, Bognor Regis
49 - The Holly Tree, The Street, Walberton
50 - The Horse and Groom, East Ashling
51 - The Horse Guards Inn, Tillington
52 - The Kings Arms, Havant Road, Emsworth
53 - The Lamb Inn, Pagham Road, Bognor Regis
54 - The Last Drop, Grove Lane, Petworth
55 - The Lifeboat Inn, Albion Road, Selsey
56 - The Lion, Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis
57 - The Lord Raglan, Queen Street, Emsworth
58 - The Maypole Inn, Maypole Lane, Yapton
59 - The Murrell Arms, Yapton Road, Barnham
60 - The Nags Head, St Pancras, Chichester
61 - The Neptune Inn, High Street, Selsey
62 - The Old Barn, Felpham Road, Felpham
63 - The Old Cross, North Street, Chichester
64 - The Old House at Home, Cot Lane, Chidham
65 - The Old House at Home, Cakeham Road, West Wittering
66 - The Park Tavern, Priory Road, Chichester
67 - The Prince of Wales, Lidsey Road, Woodgate
68 - The Railway Inn, North Street, Emsworth
69 - The Richmond Arms, Mill Road, West Ashling
70 - The Richmond, Stockbridge Road, Chichester
71 - The Robin Hood, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis
72 - The Royal Oak, Pagham Road, Chichester
73 - The Royal Oak, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
74 - The Royal Oak, Pook Lane, East Lavant
75 - The Royal Oak, Oaklands Lane, Midhurst
76 - The Selsey Club, Coxes Road, Selsey
77 - The Ship Inn, The Street, Itchenor
78 - The Ship Inn, High Street, Emsworth
79 - The Shore Inn, Shore Road, East Wittering
80 - The Southdowns, Felpham Way, Bognor Regis
81 - The Spotted Cow, Selsey Road, Hunston
82 - The Stag Inn, Balls Cross, Petworth
83 - The Stags Head, The Square, Westbourne
84 - The Star, Market Square, Petworth
85 - The Star and Garter, East Dean
86 - The Stonemasons Inn, North Street, Petworth
87 - The Sussex Brewery, Main Road, Emsworth
88 - The Swan Inn, Red Lion Street, Midhurst
89 - The Swan Inn, Lower Street, Fittleworth
90 - The Thatched House, Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis
91 - The Thatched Tavern, Church Road, Chichester
92 - The Three Horseshoes, Elsted
93 - The Three Moles, Selham, Petworth
94 - The Town Brewery, West Street, Emsworth
95 - The Travellers Joy, Main Road, Southbourne
96 - The Walnut Tree, Vinnetrow Road, Chichester
97 - The Waterloo Inn, Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis
98 - The Waverley, Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis
99 - The Welldiggers Arms, Low Heath, Petworth
100 - The Wheatsheaf, Wool Lane, Midhurst
101 - The Wickham Arms, Bognor Road, Chichester
102 - The White Hart, The Street, South Harting
103 - The White Horse, The Square, Emsworth
104 - The White Horse, Easebourne Street, Easebourne
105 - The White Horse, High Street, Chilgrove
106 - The Wilkes Head, Church Lane, Eastergate
107 - The Winterton Arms, Crockerill
108 - The White Swan, Station Road, Bosham
109 - The Woodmancote Pub, Woodmancote Lane, Chichester
110 - The Woolpack, Fishbourne Road, Fishbourne
111 - Victoria Inn, West Marden
112 - William Hardwicke, High Street, Bognor Regis
