Storm Brian: flooding warning

A warning about the possibility of flooding tomorrow (Saturday October 21) when Storm Brian hits has been issued by the Environment Agency.

The Agency is urging communities in the South to be aware of the risks from Storm Brian with high tides and large waves expected today and tomorrow.

The Environment Agency will monitor the situation carefully along the coast.

The Agency says staff are working around the clock to minimise flood risk and to protect people, property and land.

Teams are out clearing trash screens, inspecting coastal defences, and checking river levels.

Richard O’Callaghan, Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We’re expecting to see a combination of high tides and winds leading to an increased tidal surge for Saturday around midday. Due to Storm Brian we are currently assessing key areas at risk on the current forecasts and planning for our response.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and we urge communities to be aware of their risk and be ready to act.”