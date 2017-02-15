Laughter workshops at West Sussex libraries

Health and wellbeing will be promoted at libraries across West Sussex in March.

A number of activities will be run during Wellbeing Month including laughter workshops, stress reduction sessions, wellbeing MOTs, dance demonstrations, and guided walks.

There is also a special Wellbeing Day at Crawley Library for carers and people who receive care.

More information on all the events are available at www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraryevents

Libraries will also be highlighting other books that can help residents’ wellbeing such as those on exercise, diet and promoting good health.

The eLibrary at www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries/elibrary also has a wide variety or eBooks and eMagazines to borrow.

Libraries can also give information or point people in the right direction to find more specialised support.

Libraries can also help people find a new hobby or interest through its clubs and societies database at www.westsussex.gov.uk/find-my-nearest/local-club-or-society

