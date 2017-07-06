Fontwell residents view plans for 170 homes

Plans for a proposed new development of 170 homes for Fontwell have been shown off to residents.

Developer Welbeck Land held a public exhibition on Tuesday, July 4 to discuss its proposals for land east of Wandleys Lane. The proposals at the exhibition centre at Fontwell Park Racecourse outlined the provision of 170 new homes, including affordable homes with publicly accessible open space and contributions to local infrastructure.

The exhibition also showed the details of matters relating to transport, drainage, landscaping and ecology, with project team members on-hand to respond to queries.

Speaking after the event, Alice Brighton from Welbeck Strategic Land said: “Welbeck Strategic Land was pleased to speak with residents to understand local issues.

“This is a genuine consultation and we’re keen to hear all views.”

“Arun District Council, like all districts and boroughs across the country, is required by the Government to meet the local need for new homes.

“These proposals would help to meet that need and provide increased certainty for local people looking to take their first steps on the housing ladder.”

“We are committed to a thorough assessment of how this development could be accommodated and are keen to engage with residents, parish councillors and Arun District and West Sussex County councillors and officers.

“We would like to thank residents who came to the public exhibition and encourage anyone interested to visit our consultation website, discuss their thoughts with us and ask questions.”

Welbeck Land is expected to submit a formal planning application for the homes in the near future.

Further information about the proposals and the exhibition boards can be viewed on the consultation website, available at www.wandleyslaneconsultation.co.uk.

Information for residents wishing to provide feedback is also available on the website.

The Observer is keen to hear the views of Fontwell residents, especially those who went along to the exhibition.

The Observer is keen to hear the views of Fontwell residents, especially those who went along to the exhibition.

