District council leader ‘very sorry’ to see Andrew Tyrie step down as Chichester MP

Tony Dignum, the leader of Chichester District Council, has paid tribute to Andrew Tyrie after the Chichester MP today announced he won’t stand for re-election on June 8.

Mr Tyrie make the {http://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-news-mp-andrew-tyrie-to-stand-down-1-7931990 |announcement} earlier today, Tuesday, April 25.

Chichester council leader Tony Dignum. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170901-111140008

In a statement CDC leader Mr Dignum sad: “I am very sorry to see Andrew leave Parliament and so cease representing the Chichester constituency.

“He has been an excellent MP on behalf of residents, representing them on issues like saving the Chichester Courts, for the past 20 years.

“He has been very active in Parliament and was twice voted The Spectator’s ‘Backbencher of the Year’ and in 2012 ‘Select Committee Chairman of the Year’ by leading journalists.

“In May 2010, Andrew was elected Chairman of the Treasury Select Committee by a majority of the whole House and returned unopposed in the new House in June 2015.

“He also has until now chaired the Liaison Committee of Select Committee Chairmen which regularly questions the Prime Minister.

“His work as Chairman of the Treasury Select Committee included working to improve banking standards and helping to make the financial sector more resilient and more trusted after the financial crisis of 2008.

“He has also sought to play a part in reviving Parliament’s relevance, including making the case for radical reform of the House of Lords and working for direct election by all MPs of Select Committee Chairmen.

“On a personal note I will miss working closely with him, as I have done over the past 16 years both as a councillor and as chairman for four years of the Chichester Conservative Association.

“He is a man of the highest ability and I am confident he will be able to contribute to public service in other ways after he steps down.”

