PICTURES: This year’s Brighton Marathon runners

Our photographer Eddie Mitchell captured these terrific pictures of this year’s Brighton Marathon runners.

On a glorious April day, more than 12,000 runners took on the 26.2 mile race, starting at Preston Park in Brighton at 9.15am this morning (April 9). More than 300 charities had runners taking part in the event with over £35 million raised since the inaugural event in 2010. It is also the second fastest marathon in the UK, with course bests for the men and women well under 2hrs 10min and 2hrs 29.

