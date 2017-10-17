Open Day to be held at Bognor Fire Station

Bognor Fire Station is set to throw open its doors as the local community is invited to their upcoming Open Day.

The station, in West Meads Drive, will welcome visitors to an Open Day on Saturday, October 21, between 10am and 4pm for a day of family fun.

Crews will be running a series of practical displays throughout the day, including a chip pan fire and road traffic collision demonstrations. Firefighters and Community Volunteers will also be on hand to provide fire and road safety advice and answer any questions that people may have.

Sean Embleton, watch manager at the station, said: “Last year’s Open Day was a huge success so we’re especially excited to hold this year’s! Admission for the Open Day is free and we run it as a cost neutral event, so we’re not looking to make any profit. A range of modern and vintage appliances will be at the station for people to look round and see how the fire service has changed over the decades. There will also be a chance for fire engine rides to take place. We would love to see as many people from our local community there as possible. Bognor’s Open Day is always a great event that is not to be missed!”

Services attending the event are set to includ the RNLI, Resilience and Emergency Team, Neighbourhood Watch, Sussex Police, and West Sussex County Council Fostering Service Team. There will also be guest appearances from Celebration Samba and Tao Dragons Martial Arts, providing entertainment throughout the day.