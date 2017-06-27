Olympic boxer joins ride for cancer ward

An Olympic medal-winning boxer has joined the growing team of cyclists raising money for our cancer units.

On Sunday, more than 100 riders are set to get on their bikes and ride from the cancer unit at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester to the Worthing Cancer Day Centre in Worthing Hospital, Worthing to raise money for the two centres.

Among them will be Alan Minter, who was the undisputed middleweight champion of the world in 1980 and won a bronze medal in the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

The 65-year-old from Crawley said he was ‘looking forward’ to doing the ride, after being recruited by friend and organiser Liam Connell.

The 73-year-old from Irvine Road, Littlehampton, organised the ride as a thank you to the cancer unit at Worthing Hospital, which saved his life after he was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system, in 2011.

He wants each rider to raise £50, which will be matched by Arun Waste Skip Hire – and is hoping to raise at least £10,000.

Mr Connell said he was feeling ‘exhausted’ after organising the event – but that by comparison, Sunday’s event would be a walk – or rather, a ride – in the park.

He said: “Even in the midst of my cancer treatment when I was feeling ill and sorry for myself I did a 40-mile bike ride, so this ride is no stress at all for me.”

The retired carpenter first got into cycling in 2000 to rebuild his fitness after falling from a three-storey building on Worthing seafront and breaking his ankle.

Over the years he raised more than £50,000 on several charity bike rides, including one through the Pyrenees and a tour of Ireland. Mr Connell has done six charity bike rides with Mr Minter.

To donate, call 01903 716 306.