PICTURES: Venomous wolf spider spotted by resident

This venomous wolf spider was spotted by a Sussex resident.

Peter Lovett, of Mytten Close, Cuckfield, spotted the eight-eyed robust hunter spider loose in Marstakes Common, in South Chailey, yesterday morning (July 10).

The spider has eight eyes in three rows, with two rows of large eyes

The spider, which is known to bite, can be up to two inches long.

It has eight eyes in three rows, with two rows of large eyes.

Peter said: “This mother is carrying her egg-sac attached to her spinnerets.

“The spiderlings emerge and are carried around on her back for a few days before they disperse. What a dutiful mother.”

The bite of the wolf spider is poisonous but not lethal.

Although non-aggressive, they bite freely if provoked and should be considered dangerous to humans, according to experts.

The bite may be very painful.

To see more of Peter’s pictures visit www.sussexrambler.blogspot.co.uk.

