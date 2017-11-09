Watch Goodwood’s video tribute to eight million horses killed in the war

https://business.facebook.com/GoodwoodRacecourse/posts/1671532592892080

Horses formed a key part in the transportation of soldiers, weaponry and resources for all sides and more than 27,000 British forces served in the Army Veterinary Corps.

Heavy horses were used to pull large guns, mules often carried food supplies and lighter riding horses were ridden by army officers and the cavalry in battle.

Alongside the enormous human loss, more than eight million horses died.

Goodwood suffered tragedy in the war, as career soldier Bernard Gordon Lennox, son of the 7th Duke of Richmond, died in November 1914.

His brother, Lord Esme, was badly wounded at Ypres. The 7th Duke converted his Scottish residence, Gordon Castle, into a hospital to treat those affected by the war.

Goodwood’s video features some enduring images taken during the conflict, such as a horse being unloaded from a ship and the moving moment that 650 US servicemen grouped together to form a horse’s head, in tribute to the role these equine heroes played.