PICTURES: Big Picnic

There was something for everyone at this year’s Big Picnic, organised by disability charity United Response.

The sun shone as the community was welcomed to the third annual Big Picnic, held at Hotham Park on Friday, and the whole event was a great success.

Sophie Mayes on the art and craft stall

New this year was an art exhibition around the bandstand, displaying pieces from the charity’s bi-weekly art group for people with mental health needs.

There was a stall selling home-gown vegetables from the United Response allotment, arts and crafts, a tombola, cake decorating and games, including giant dominoes.

Music was provided by Radio Respect and other organisations set up information stalls, offering a wide range of support in the area.

Organiser Vicky Arnell-Smith, manager of United Response, said: “The whole event was a great success, both in raising awareness and celebrating what people with a learning disability or those with mental health needs can achieve when supported within their community.

Artwork was displayed creatively around the bandstand

“After a rainy week, we have been blessed with a beautiful, sunny day. It’s been great to have the support of the mayor and see so many other organisations and members of the public to here for us.

“Kids have decorated cakes, Radio Respect played the music and got everyone involved with a little bit of dancing in the sunshine. It has been a wonderful day.”

Other organisation providing information stands were West Sussex County Council, Sussex Recovery College, Coastal West Sussex Mind, Capital Project Trust and Worthing Homeless Projects.

The Big Picnic in full swing