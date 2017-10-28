Felpham dance school to take on competition

That’s Rhythm Dancing School has been selected to compete at the ISTD Grand Finals at Winter Gardens Ballroom in Blackpool.

Dancers from the Felpham based school are set to take part on November 3, 4 and 5.

Children will be competing on the Saturday, and adults will perform on the Sunday.

Aged from five to 70 years old, dancers from the school are set to compete in the Ballroom and Latin sections.

Competitors include Farah Louise King, five, and Kyra-Jaycee King, eight, from Edward Bryant School, Evie Longhurst, seven, and Tom Longhusrt, nine, from Aldingbourne Primary, Bishop Luffa students Eve Ursell, 11, Abi-jo Howell, 14, Charlotte Davidson, 15, Chloe Sullivan, 16, and Rebecca Reynolds, 16, from Chichester College. Sharon Reynolds, David Pretlove, Ron Hurstwaite, Mary Mersey, Peter and Linda Stemp, and Nicola and Kevin Holton will also be competing.

Jools Ellis, AISTD dance teacher at That’s Rhythm Dancing School, said: “That’s Rhythm Dancing School teaches Ballroom and Latin from the age of four to 105! You can dance for fun, social, fitness, medal tests or competitive, and children learn contact, gain confidence and co-ordination. We have children with ADHD and Aspergers Syndrome who have benefited from structured lessons and found the music and fun way of learning beneficial. Various classes are on offer to adults and children. We are an approved ISTD Dancing School based in Felpham and Bognor Regis. We have competitive coaches from the Ukraine, Estonia and a former British Champion. That’s Rhythm has adults and children who compete. Last year many of our students, qualified in the regional heats, to then dance at the ISTD Grand Finals, with Ella Huggins and Eve Ursell gaining first Place and becoming the Juvenille Latin dance champions of 2016. A fabulous achievement from a relatively small school from Bognor Regis beating some of the large well known schools from around the country.

“We have been sponsored by Darren Longhurst, a parent from the school, whom we would like to give a great big thank you. ”

More information at thatsrhythmdancingschool.co.uk.