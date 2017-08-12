Arun NCS team welcomes MP visit

Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb has visited a team of young people on the National Citizens Service programme with West Sussex County Council.

He was interested to hear how the programme is aiding their development and helping to boost community engagement.

Mr Gibb visited Wave 1 Team 2, one of the nine groups of young people from Arun on this year’s NCS programme.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to meet the group of 15 young people taking part in NCS. They were all engaging, confident people who have clearly enjoyed their four weeks and benefited from it.”

The NCS programme brings together teenagers in small teams to help build their confidence, mix with different social groups and inspire long-term change through community-based action projects.

Around 200 young people from the Arun district take part every year with West Sussex NCS.

This summer’s season of social action has seen young people taking on a series of projects. In Arun, NCS teams have been raising awareness of charities like Coastal West Sussex Mind, an independent mental health charity, and My Sisters’ House, which supports vulnerable women.

Stephen Hillier, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for children and young people, said: “The NCS is a fantastic programme and one that is accessible to all young people in West Sussex.

“I’d urge any young person motivated to improve their employability, boost their confidence working with others or gain valuable life experience to find out more.”

Visit www.ncsyes.co.uk